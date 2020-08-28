AP Library, Fire Department receive federal grants

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK – Recently awarded federal grants will enhance the services provided by the public library and the fire department.

The library received a two-part Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Grant through the Library of Michigan, which included $5,000 for technology upgrades and $500 for personal protective equipment.

The PPE award will be used to purchase keyboard and mouse covers for public computers at the library, while the digital inclusion funding will let the library purchase WiFi hot spot devices, which residents may check out. The devices are in demand by students studying online at home, who lack internet access.

Fire Chief Douglas LaFond sought the city council’s authorization to accept a $56,727 Assistance to Firefighters Grant, provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

When combined with the required funds from the Fire Department, the $62,400 will be used in part to replace 7,500 feet of aging fire hose and purchased two gas powered rescue saws.

The grant also will be used to purchase four gated intake valves, two for the ladder truck and two for one of the pumpers, to help throttle the flow of water from a hydrant without damaging the hydrant itself.

LaFond said the National Fire Protection Organization recommends hoses be replaced after 25 years, and that much of the hose footage the fire department will be replacing is 35 years or older.

He said the new saws will replace ones which are 25 years old, and the department’s gated intake valves are all more than 10 years old.

LaFond said he hopes to order the new fire hose immediately, since the lead time is typically 90 days, and he wants to pressure test the hose before the weather gets too cold.