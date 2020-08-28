DCAC names 2020 Chamber Choice Award recipients

Sept. 10 awards ceremony to celebrate businesses, leaders

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Chamber Choice Awards Sept. 10, at the Henry Hotel, 300 Town Center Drive. The event will honor five individuals and businesses.

This year will be a bit different, because of COVID-19 and the updated protocols for events. The luncheon will be held outside on The Henry’s patio. Because of COVID-19 regulations, the DCAC is limited to the number of guests that may attend, and can only allow two people from the winners and major sponsors to attend the awards luncheon.

The DCAC named Leader Printing & Mailing as its Business of the Year. The family owned and operated 39-year-old business in Dearborn Heights opened in 1981, renting space from the Dearborn Heights Leader newspaper. Owner Steve Henry has been active in the Dearborn Heights Rotary Club and the DCAC.

“I am privileged to have been a part of a skilled trade which has evolved over the decades from 1040 AD forward,” Henry said.

Leader Printing is an “on demand” printing company providing such services as document copies, fax service, scanning, binding, signage and notary for the general public.

Lisa Korte, owner of Korte’s Collision, was named Business Leader of the Year Award. Korte’s Collision is a small business owned by Lisa and Matt Korte that opened in April 2003. The business now includes seven people including the Kortes and two of their sons. Lisa Korte has served on the DCAC Board of Directors for three years, the Dearborn Heights Tax Increment Finance Authority board for six years and is also on the steering committee with the Van Born Connect project.

“I am sincerely honored and humbled in winning this award.” Lisa Korte said. “It is not a title that I envision for myself but I do feel that in accepting this award it’s on behalf of all men and women that work quietly behind the scenes to help their business, family and community to grow and prosper.

Assurant Care, LLC, was named Small Business of the Year. Assurant Care is an independent business that provides non-medical care to seniors wherever they reside.

“I was thrilled to even be nominated as the Small Business of the Year by the Dearborn Chamber, and winning this year is a great honor to me,” owner Jeanie Fraser said. “When you trust my company to assist with your daily needs, we do things your way, according to your routine, so you age in place where you are most comfortable, at home.”

The Impact of the Year Award will go to Sara Gleicher, project manager of Healthy Dearborn, Beaumont Health. Healthy Dearborn was launched by Beaumont Health, in partnership with the city of Dearborn and Dearborn Public Schools, in September 2015, to address health disparities and prevent chronic disease. Today, Healthy Dearborn is a diverse, multi-sector partnership between Beaumont, Dearborn, DPS and more than 500 community members – making a huge impact on the region.

Its vision is “Dearborn, a thriving, diverse community, will fully embrace a unified culture of health where everyone enjoys whole health (mind, body, spirit) with equal access to healthy foods, health care, green space and opportunities for safe, active living.”

Under Gleicher’s leadership, the group launched the weekly Wednesday Walk & Roll, which has attracted more than 750 people. They have started a year-round walking program, three community bike rides with more than participants, they are part of the Dearborn Farmers & Artisans Market Fridays during the season with healthy activities and attracted a $1 million gift from Don and Mary Kosch for Bike Share, Outer Drive Bike Trail and more.

“Receiving the Dearborn Chamber of Commerce Impact Award leaves me feeling incredibly grateful and humbled,” Gleicher said. “It’s even more powerful to know that this award is due to, and earned by, the tireless, dedicated efforts of hundreds of leaders and residents who are Healthy Dearborn.

“There is a proverb, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go far, walk together.’ This award reflects that truth. The Impact Award truly belongs to an entire, connected Dearborn community that believes deeply that everyone, no matter where they live or who they are, deserves to live the healthiest life possible.”

“Our chamber established the Impact Award in 2015 to honor those who truly impact our area and lives every day,” DCAC President Jackie Lovejoy said.

The Start Up Business of the Year will go to Dearborn Brewing. Dearborn residents John and Sheila Rucinski opened Dearborn Brewing five years agoas the city’s first microbrewery. Their brewing program now offers up to 14 beers — all made on site — in their taproom and they have also added housemade red and white wine, with mead recipes in the works.

“I’m flattered and honored, for sure, and grateful to have even been considered,” John Rucinski said. “We have been focused on trying to keep getting better at what we do.”

The DCAC plans to return its Chamber Choice Awards & Expo to May — May 14 — next year.