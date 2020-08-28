Dearborn priest re-ordained, invalid sacraments to be redone

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN — The Archdiocese of Detroit has alerted the public about possible invalid sacraments after a priest of the archdiocese recently learned his own baptism as an infant 30 years ago was invalid.

It is seeking to contact anyone who may have recited invalid sacraments.

Among those impacted is the Rev. Matthew Hood, associate pastor of Divine Child parish in Dearborn and associate pastor of St. Lawrence parish in Utica. Hood is a graduate of Sacred Heart Major Seminary who sought ordination to the priesthood in June of 2017.

According to a news release from the archdiocese, Hood was invalidly baptized as an infant by Deacon Mark Springer, who improperly used “We baptize” in his attempts to confer the sacrament from 1986 to 1999.

“Due to his invalid baptism, Father Hood was invalidly ordained to the priesthood and therefore limited in his ability to celebrate valid sacraments during the past three years,” the Aug. 22 news release said. “This news is being shared in order to alert people whom the archdiocese may not have a way to contact. The archdiocese is also sharing a number of resources for clergy, the faithful, and general public.”

The Aug. 6 note from the Vatican Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith alerted the Church throughout the world that baptisms were not valid in which a particular word or words were changed, the archdiocese said.

Specifically, to say “We baptize you in the name of the Father, and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit” does not convey the sacrament of baptism. Rather, ministers must allow Jesus to speak through them and say, “I baptize you in the name of the Father, and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.”

“It is the duty of the local Church to ensure that everyone entrusted into her care has the full benefit and certainty that come from the valid reception of the sacraments,” Archbishop Allen Vigneron said, “which have been given to us to keep us as secure as possible on the path to heaven.

“On behalf of our local Church, I am deeply sorry that this human error has resulted in disruption to the sacramental lives of some members of the faithful. I will take every step necessary to remedy the situation for everyone impacted.

“At the same time, the Church, following the thought of St. Thomas Aquinas, recognizes that God has bound Himself to the sacraments, but He is not bound by the sacraments. This means that while we can have certainty that God always works through the sacraments when they are properly conferred by the minister, God is not bound by the sacraments in that He can and does extend His grace in a sovereign way.

“We can be assured that all those who approached in good faith to receive the sacraments did not walk away empty-handed. We know that Our Lord, in his unending love for us, supplied some measure of grace.”

Once Hood read the doctrinal note, he immediately contacted the archdiocese and the proper steps were taken to remedy his situation.

He subsequently received valid Sacraments of Christian Initiation — baptism, Holy Eucharist, and confirmation — the news release said. After spending time on retreat, he received the Sacraments of Holy Orders, being ordained a transitional deacon and then receiving priestly ordination on the evening of Aug. 17.

“One of my first concerns, when I found out, was about everyone this affects,” Hood said. “As a priest, I want to be able to reach out to them and tell them this is something that’s very strange and probably painful, but I’ve gone through this as well, and I want to help you to remediate this problem so we can be certain you’ve received the grace of the sacraments.

““It’s a grace to realize that God is not a liar. Any experience of the sacraments, even if they were celebrated invalidly, God was still present, and God still honors that. God doesn’t repent of our desire for Him and this call that He’s given to us to follow Him and be faithful to Him.

“That grace in their lives has been at work. This is part of continuing that and strengthening that grace.”

Anyone who received sacraments from Hood including marriage ceremonies will have them redone by the church since they were not valid. The marriages are valid legally, but anyone married by Hood will have to again receive their sacraments from him.

Baptisms performed by Hood remain valid since a priest is not required to conduct them as long as the correct words, matter and intention are present.

The Archdiocese of Detroit set up a page on its website where those who believe their sacraments have been affected can sign up to speak with a priest.

For more information go to www.aod.org.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])