‘Mask Up, Dearborn’ launched to slow spread of COVID-19

DEARBORN – City of Dearborn officials are concerned about the recent uptick in cases of COVID-19 in the city, and encourage all residents to do their part in slowing the spread.

To place emphasis on the necessity of practicing public health protocols, the city launched the “Mask Up, Dearborn” campaign on social media. Several prominent local leaders and officials have participated in the campaign, including Mayor John O’Reilly Jr. and the City Council.

“The increase of cases in the city is alarming,” O’Reilly said. “As a community, we must do everything in our power to mitigate the spread to the best of our ability, such as wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.”

“We wanted to highlight how imperative it is that everyone does their part in slowing the spread of this disease,” said Councilwoman Erin Byrnes, who spearheaded the “Mask Up, Dearborn” initiative. “We all need to protect one another, and wearing a mask around others is an easy way to do that.”

Residents who use Facebook are encouraged to participate in the campaign by placing a “Mask Up, Dearborn” frame on a photo of themselves to help spread awareness and to emphasize the importance of mask-wearing, as well as following other vital public health guidelines.

Council President Susan Dabaja expressed her support for the campaign.

“This campaign is a great way for others to show that they care about each other and the community as a whole,” she said.

Dearborn has the second highest number of cases in Wayne County. During the week of Aug. 10, Dearborn made up about 23 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the county, despite only being 5.4 percent of Wayne County’s population. Additionally, from Aug. 3 to 17, the city averaged about 20 new cases per day.

Wearing a mask in public places is state-mandated, and, while social gatherings are permitted, people who do not live in the same household must remain 6 feet apart to the extent possible. Indoor gatherings must not exceed 10 people, and outdoor gatherings must not exceed 100 people.

All gatherings must be designed in way to allow 6 feet between those attending. Residents should avoid large gatherings as much as possible, even outside, and wear a mask when they cannot maintain a 6-foot distance.

Officials are urging residents to call the Police Department non-emergency number, 313-943-3030, if they see a large gathering that is not complying with public health protocols.