Dearborn government buildings closed, trash pickup delayed for Labor Day holiday

Pools end season

DEARBORN — The city’s trash, recycling and yard waste pickup will be delayed by one day for the week of Sept. 7 to 11 due to the Labor Day holiday, which is Sept. 7.

Trash, yard waste and recycling will be picked up Tuesday through Saturday. For example, homes with regular Monday trash pickups will be serviced on Tuesday; homes with regular Tuesday trash pickups will be serviced on Wednesday, and so on, ending with Friday’s trash collected on Saturday.

The Dearborn Administrative Center and 19th District Court will be closed on Labor Day. The DAC and court will reopen with their normal schedules on Sept. 8.

The DAC is closed from noon to 1 p.m. daily for cleaning, as well as all day on Fridays, and that 19th District Court is not open for walk-in business at this time.

Bryant and Esper branch libraries, which currently are offering only curbside pickup, will be closed during the entire Labor Day weekend from Sept. 5 to 7. After Labor Day, both libraries will resume their curbside pickup hours.

The city’s three open outdoor pools will close for the season at 8 p.m. Sept. 7.