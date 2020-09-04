ACCESS Back-to-School bash

ACCESS Back-to-School bashSeptember 4, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of ACCESSACCESS held its annual back-to-school bash Aug. 31, but in a safe and socially distant drive-through style due to COVID-19 at its Community Health & Research Center, 6450 Maple. The non-profit provided more than 2,000 students with safely packaged meals, backpacks, school supplies, sporting goods, oral hygiene kits, scheduled physicals and immunizations at no cost to families in attendance. “Thank you to all who came by and all the workers who made this possible!” an ACCESS Facebook post read.