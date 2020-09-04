Haddad addresses racial discrimination, provides updates on local shootings

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN — Police Chief Ronald Haddad addressed the issue of racial profiling during a press conference Sept. 3 at the Dearborn Administrative Center, 16901 Michigan Ave., where he provided updates on recent shootings.

The comments came in response to several dozen protesters who demonstrated in front of the DAC Aug. 25 calling for police reform in the city.

“Most recently we’ve been questioned — and rightfully so — about the ethnicity of people that get tickets in our city and we’ll provide answers in the very near future,” Haddad said. “What I can’t accept is the fact that some people assert that the great men and women of this community and the great men and women of our police department profile people. We do not profile people, we target crime and we target reckless driving in our community to make our community safe. I take great acceptation with that.

“To the contrary, we have gone to great lengths to ensure our community, in a transparent way, knows that is not true and there is more to come on that as well.”

On Aug. 25, police responded to two separate shootings within hours of each other. The first shooting took place about 5:15 p.m. in the 14300 block of Michigan Ave. where the suspects fled the scene. A 26-year-old Dearborn resident was transported to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Detectives went through video security evidence and interviewed several witnesses.

After the investigation, Joseph Conyers, 26, of Pontiac and Howard Trammell, 24, of Rochester Hills were identified as the suspects.

Investigators determined the shooting was not a random act of violence. Haddad said it emanated from a dispute involving the sale of two pounds of marijuana.

Conyers was apprehended by Dearborn police in Auburn Hills four hours after the shooting. Trammell was still at large as of publication and is being sought; police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. Anyone with information on Trammell can call the U.S. Marshals-Detroit at 313-234-5656, Crime Stoppers at 800-733-2587 or Dearborn Police Detective Sgt. James Isaacs at 313-943-2106.

The Wayne County Prosector’s Office charged Conyers and Trammell with armed robbery, assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, firearms-possession by felon, ammunition-possession by felon, weapons-carrying concealed, assault with a dangerous weapon-felonious assault, felony firearm and habitual offender second notice.

Conyers was arraigned Aug. 28 in front of 19th District Court Judge Sam Salamey and was issued a $300,000 cash bond. His next court appearance will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 11.

Also on Aug. 25, officers responded to the Dearborn Ice Skating Center, 14900 Ford Road, about 10:30 p.m. for a drive-by shooting.

A 24-year-old Dearborn resident was transported to a local hospital for his non-fatal gunshot wound. Surveillance video captured multiple rounds being fired from a dark colored SUV toward a group of people in the parking lot. No other individuals were injured in the shooting.

Investigators identified the two suspects — Hussein Al-Maleki, 20, of Dearborn and Karim Altimimi, 19 of Dearborn Heights — who were arrested by police.

Charges of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon-felonious assault, felony firearm, discharge weapon from vehicle, and habitual offender-second notice were approved by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office against both.

Both were arraigned Aug. 30 in front of 19th District Court Judge Gene Hunt on the charges. They each were issued a $1 million cash bond. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 11.

During the month of August, Dearborn police arrested seven suspects associated with a large-scale operation involving the illegal distribution of controlled prescription drugs and cocaine in Dearborn and surrounding suburbs.

On Aug. 14, prosecutors from the Wayne County Major Drug Unit approved a four-count felony complaint on Detroit residents Hussain Al-Dukhi and Mohannad Al-Jamilawy.

Both were arraigned before Hunt and were ordered to wear a GPS tether if released on bond. Al-Dukhi was issued a $200,000, 10 percent bond and Al-Jamilawy was issued a $50,000, 10 percent bond.

A preliminary exam is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 11.

Additionally, a seven-count felony complaint against Tarick Sabbagh, a four-count felony complaint against Abraham Algahmie and a four-count felony complaint on Al-Dukhi were approved Aug. 23.

The three men were arraigned by video before 34th District Court Magistrate Linda Mack where Sabbagh and Algahmie were issued a $30,000 cash bond with GPS tether and Al-Dukhi was issued a $50,000 cash bond, but was already on GPS tether.

A probable cause hearing is also set for 9 a.m. Sept. 11.

Police continued their investigation and arrested Dearborn resident Mohamed Tallib Aug. 24. Wayne County Major Drug Unit prosectors approved a two-count felony complaint on Tallib who was arraigned before Salamey. He was issued a $5,000, 10 percent bond.

Tallib was scheduled for a probable cause conference Sept. 4.

Two more suspects were charged with felonies Aug. 28 in connection to the illegal distribution of controlled drugs case.

Dearborn resident Artkeith Garrett and Inkster resident Hassan Aljibory and were arraigned in front of Salamey. Aljibory was issued a $30,000 cash bond and Garret was issued a $50,000, 10 percent bond, both with GPS tether.

Aljibory is also a habitual offender and currently on GPS tether for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. A probably cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 11.

