Melvindale receives grant for 4 new radar speed detectors

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Four new radar speed detectors will replace old units, thanks to a grant from Canadian Pacific Railway, Police Chief John Allen said at the Sept. 2 online city council meeting.

The traffic safety grant, which the city council voted to accept, provides $6,156 to replace four radar units, at $1,539 each. Allen said the grant completely covers the cost of the new equipment.

He said the units come calibrated, and he has funds in the budget for their installation into the police vehicles.