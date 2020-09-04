Police Blotter for week of September 6, 2020

Dearborn

Woman arrested on warrant at Walmart

Police were patrolling the area of Walmart, 5851 Mercury Drive, Aug. 25 when a gold Chevy Malibu was seen driving with an air freshener dangling from the rearview mirror causing a vision obstruction. It was confirmed that the driver matched the physical description of the registered owner.

A traffic stop was conducted for the violation and the driver was asked to exit the Malibu. The driver was arrested for a warrant on her record and cited for obstructed vision.

She was transported to the Dearborn police station where she was held until officers from the jurisdiction of her warrant picked her up.

The Malibu was secured and left parked in the Walmart parking lot for a family member of the driver to retrieve it.

Tires stolen from Discount Tire

While completing business checks, police observed a white Ford Transit box truck owned by Home Depot parked in the southeast corner of the lot near the trash bin at Discount Tire, 25125 Ford Road Aug. 24.

There was a pile of disposed tires near the bin, and a man was loading approximately 20 disposed tires into the rear of the truck. He said he was collecting disposed tires and that he had permission from the manager to take them. The man was unable to provide the manager’s contact information. Dispatch and officers attempted to locate contact information for the business or a manager, but were unable to.

According to the report, the man was identified and instructed to stop collecting the tires until he was able to provide proof that he was allowed to do so. He agreed to stop loading the tires and was released from the scene.

Police advised other officers of the incident and asked if a day shift officer could complete a followup with the manager during business hours to figure out if the tires were trash and could be taken by others.

On Aug. 25, police spoke with the of Discount Tire general manager who said he wasn’t aware that his tires were stolen from the night before. He explained that no one was authorized to remove the tires without permission. He told police he wishes to prosecute whomever was responsible for stealing the tires.

Dearborn Heights

Attempted vehicle break-in reported

Police were dispatched to a house in the 24300 block of Stanford Aug. 20 for two suspicious men looking into vehicles.

The resident said he observed the two black men driving a two-door Hyundai Tiburon attempting to possibly get into his vehicle but failed to do so due to the alarm going off. Officers checked the area for the Hyundai.

Dispatched advised police that the vehicle was northbound Gulley from Stanford, but was instead advised by the resident it was actually northbound on Gulley from Van Born Road.

Police checked Annapolis from Beech Daly to Inkster roads, Beech Daly from Annapolis to Van Born, and Van Born to Gulley with negative results.

The resident said nothing was stolen from his vehicle since the men were not able to gain access into it, and that he didn’t want to press charges because nothing was taken.

Officers searched the surrounding blocks for vehicles which were possibly broken into and found none. They also checked the area for cameras, but did not locate any.

Woman finds fraudulent business loan application on credit report

A woman living in the 3900 block of Gertrude filed a report with police after she discovered a pending business loan on her credit report Aug. 14.

She was checking her Credit Karma account and noticed something about a mortgage lender checking her credit. When the woman checked her Experian Credit Report, she noticed a pending U.S. Small Business Loan on her credit report. The amount was unknown. According to the Aug. 20 report, the woman hadn’t applied for the loan.

The woman contacted U.S. Small Business Loan and was told to contact Experian to have it removed from her credit report, which she did. Experian removed the loan application off her credit report. A report with police was filed after the woman was advised to do so by the credit report companies.

She placed a freeze on her credit reports and was told by police to frequently check her credit reports and bank accounts to see if any further issues arise.

Lincoln Park

Tools stolen overnight from van

The driver’s side window of a gray 2006 Chevy Express van was reported shattered the morning of Aug. 9, and tools valued at $1,000 were stolen from the van interior while it was parked in the 1300 block of Fort Street.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, said a $500 DeWalt bench saw, a $300 DeWalt drill and a $200 converter were stolen overnight.

There were no suspects. A surveillance camera on the nearby Lincoln Park Towers might have captured footage of the theft, but police officers were initially told that there was no one on site who had access to the footage.

The victim was given a police report number to give to his insurance company.

Riverview

Mongoose poached

A black Mongoose bicycle, valued at $200, was reported stolen the night of July 17 from a bicycle rack in an apartment complex in the 17000 block of Fort Street. The bicycle was stolen between 9 p.m. July 16 and 7:30 p.m. July 17, with its locking cable cut. There were no suspects.

Southgate

Smash and grab: Thief targets tools

A vehicle passenger window was smashed between 10 p.m. Aug. 8 and 1 a.m. Aug. 9 in the 13000 block of Cunningham Street, with the thief stealing a $2,500 Ridgid SeeSnake compact drain snake, approximately $1,500 worth of miscellaneous DeWalt power tools, and four DeWalt power tool batteries, with a net $500 value. The victim said he would follow up and provide police officers with a list of the exact items stolen and the respective serial numbers.

Taylor

Identity thief falsely files for unemployment benefits

A Taylor man reported on July 28 that an unknown person used his personal information to file for unemployment benefits from March 21 through May 16, and that the imposter received $7,458 in benefits. He said that he has not been the victim of any other type of fraud, and that he has not revealed his personal information to anyone else.

He was given a police report number to forward to the fraud investigators.

(Compiled by Zeinab Najm and Sue Suchyta.)