Police searching for missing Dearborn Heights woman

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Police are seeking information on resident Chukayla Butler, who has been missing since Sept. 5.

Butler left work at a Wendy’s restaurant at 10 a.m. and did not return at 10 p.m. for her scheduled time. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Butler was last wearing a Wendy’s uniform.

She is described as 5 feet and 6 inches tall, approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Butler can contact Dearborn Heights Det. Sgt. Michael Gondek by phone or email at 313-277-7487 or [email protected]

