Lebanon fundraiser

Lebanon fundraiserSeptember 18, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto Dearborn Firefighters FacebookVolunteers, Dearborn and Dearborn Heights firefighters and elected officials organize meals in bags for curbside pickup during the Lebanon relief fundraiser Sept. 11 in the parking lot of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave. The fundraiser raised $10,000 through donations with a minimum of a $10 suggested contribution for a dinner meal that included food from Rafic's Falafel, Al Shams Bakery, La Fork and Cinnabon. All proceeds will benefit The Aminty Foundation's Lebanon relief efforts, which included money raised by firefighters for first responders impacted by the deadly explosion at the Beirut Port last month. The drive-through fundraiser was presented by Dearborn Council President Susan Dabaja. Photo by Jessica T. HajDearborn City Councilwoman Leslie Herrick provides a meal to a customer during the Lebanon relief fundraiser Sept. 11 in the parking lot of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave.