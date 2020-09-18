Reckless driving at parking deck leaves teen hospitalized

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN — A 16-year-old is in the hospital for a head injury caused by reckless driving Sept. 12 at the Wagner Place Parking Deck, 1034 Monroe Ave.

According to a post by Team City of Dearborn, police officers and first responders were called to the fourth floor of the parking deck about 11:45 p.m. for the teenager suffering from a head injury and seizure.

Witnesses informed police that the 16-year-old opened the door of his friend’s Jeep as the driver was recklessly driving, including making sharp turns at a high rate of speed.

Other reports from bystanders indicated that the teen was siting on the edge of the window of the Jeep. He was transported to a local hospital for his injures.

The condition of the teen was originally listed as critical Sept. 12, but was unknown as of press time, and the driver of the Jeep was arrested, the TCD post said.

Other calls to police have been made to the same parking deck for similar incidents.

A Sept. 7 police report said officers were dispatched to the parking deck for vehicles driving recklessly. When officers arrived on the scene they could hear vehicles with loud exhausts and squealing tires in the upper level of the deck.

They observed a 2009 BMW 335 and a 2005 Acura RSX on the second level leaving the deck. Both vehicles and a third, a 2020 Dodge Charger, had loud exhausts.

Police made contact with the drivers who said their vehicles are just loud and echoing due to the structure. They were advised on good driving habits and released pending further investigation.

On the third floor of the same parking deck, police located a 2013 Ford Mustang which was parked and not causing a disturbance. The driver was also advised on good driving habits and released.

