Going for the gold

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON – As a childhood cancer survivor, Emily Bruce knows the importance of funding for research to find cancer cures, which is why she hopes to adorn the downtown with gold ribbons.

While September is childhood cancer awareness month, symbolized by gold ribbons, the cause is often overshadowed by the pink ribbons of October, which is breast cancer awareness month.

“Representation is super important because childhood cancer only gets 4 percent of national cancer funding,” she said. “I am hoping to tie gold ribbons around the trees in downtown Trenton on West Jefferson in support of childhood cancer awareness.”

Bruce was diagnosed with Langerhans cell histiocytosis, a rare childhood cancer, when she was four months old.

“I went through a year of treatment with chemo and steroids, and am now cancer-free,” she said. “Not only am I a survivor, but I have lots of friends that are.”