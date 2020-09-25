Police detectives arrest homicide suspect following stakeout

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Christian Michael Lowe, a suspect in a Feb. 2, 2019 Wyandotte homicide, with other unrelated felony warrants, was arrested Sept. 17 following police surveillance and a short but dramatic pursuit.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton reported Sept. 22 that police received a tip the evening of Sept. 17 that Lowe was in hiding at a private home in the city.

Hamilton said soon after police detectives established surveillance, they saw Lowe driving away in a white pickup and followed him to the Applewood Liquor Store, 734 Southfield Road, in Lincoln Park.

A video clip from the store shows Lowe parking and starting to walk toward the store, until he sees the police detectives approaching, and hastily returns to his vehicle, with one of the detectives giving chase.

The two struggled, and Lowe is seen starting his vehicle and driving off, dragging a police detective along the pavement.

Hamilton said the police detective was able to disengage himself from the moving vehicle shortly before Lowe and the vehicle crashed into a nearby building, which disabled the vehicle and ended the chase.

Hamilton said the detective suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Lowe was arraigned Sept. 19, and charged with assault with intent to commit murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, malicious destruction of property greater than $200, commission of a felony with a motor vehicle, and third notice for a habitual criminal.

Lowe’s bond was set at $175,000 cash.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 am Oct. 1 in Lincoln Park’s 25th District Court.