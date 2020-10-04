Good to Great Program heads into final neighborhood of 2020

TAYLOR — The city’s ongoing Good to Great Neighborhood Improvement Program is moving its final area for 2020. Area No. 19 includes the neighborhoods between Taylor Meadows Golf Course on the north, Beech Daly on the west, Cherokee on the east and Charles on the south.

Residents living in Area No. 19 will receive information by mail soon, a city press release said.

Originally, G2G planned to finish the season in Area No. 20, in the southwest corner of the city; however, due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Area No. 19 will be the final neighborhood renovated in 2020. G2G will likely begin with Area No. 20 in the spring, the release said.

Good to Great focuses on making enhancements such as beautification, parks, signage, trees, utilities, roads, catch basins, neighborhood businesses, LED lighting, blight removal, sewer maintenance and public safety.

The city’s goal is neighborhood improvement and compliance and it seeks the partnership of residents in helping accomplish that. Residents will see city workers and officials coming through the area to get a first-hand view of the neighborhood and to connect with the residents and get a better understanding of the needs in the area. During this effort, residents are invited to provide comments and concerns.

As part of this program, the police will host a meet-and-greet session with residents from 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 behind Fire Station No. 2, 25303 Ecorse Road. This is an opportunity for the police officers to interact with the residents to get a better understanding of the safety concerns in the area.

G2G offers free mulch for own property enhancement. The city has free mulch located in the following locations:

• Dead end of Charles Street.

• The parking lot of Taylor Meadows Golf Course, 25360 Ecorse Road.

G2G also offers a new tree program for replacements or additions of trees in the easement — between a sidewalk and street. These are easement-friendly trees and are available for $200. Once a tree has been purchased, the city will install it in the easement in a bed of soft-edge mulch and provide a slow release watering bag per tree.

All G2G feedback, as well as any inquiries into the tree program, can be directed to Program Coordinator Sam DiCicco at [email protected] Emails should be titled “Good to Great” Program, Area #19.

Source: City of Taylor