Police Blotter for October 4

ALLEN PARK

Brownstown Township man arrested for shoplifting

A 32-year-old Brownstown Township man was cited for retail fraud the afternoon of Sept. 17 when he attempted to steal two walkie talkies and a two-way radio set from Home Depot, 3163 Fairlane Drive.

Loss prevention personnel saw the man enter the store with a backpack, in which he concealed the communication devices, before attempting to leave the store through the garden section.

After the man was detained, he said he was feeling unwell, and predicted that he was going to have a seizure, after which he fell to the floor and became non-verbal. Dearborn emergency medical technicians were summoned, and they took the man to Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn.

Drunken driver stopped for straddling both lanes of Reeck Road

A 26-year old Allen Park man was arrested for operating while intoxicated about 2 a.m. Sept. 12 after a police officer watched him travel south on Reeck Road while straddling both the north and southbound lanes.

The driver, who admitted to drinking at a friend’s house that night, smelled strongly of intoxicants, and had bloodshot eyes and a glassy stare.

He failed multiple field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test was administered, and the man had a blood-alcohol content of 0.143, almost twice the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan.

His vehicle was impounded and towed, and he was taken to the police station and held.

DEARBORN

Picnic table damaged at Hemlock Park

Police responded to Hemlock Park, 13355 Hemlock, on a report of a damaged oversized picnic table Sept. 23. The park manager said that security video revealed people overturned two picnic tables and broke one of the seat boards and corner of the table.

Also, trash and debris was scattered about the shelter area and several trash cans were overturned. Video showed the time of the incident to be about 2:45 a.m. that same day.

The park manger advised her supervisor of the incident; police collected evidence.

There was no suspect information in the report.

Driver arrested, cited for drag racing

While on patrol in the area of Berkshire and Industrial Sept. 10, police observed two vehicles driving recklessly Sept. 10. A gray Infiniti G37 and black Nissan four-door were racing side-by-side heading north on Industrial heading toward Berkshire.

Police immediately turned on their patrol lights and sirens causing the Infiniti to come to a stop on Industrial just north of Berkshire, and the Nissan stopped approximately 100 feet north of the Infiniti. The driver of the Nissan then began to drive away at a high rate of speed heading north on Industrial. Contact was made with the driver of the Infiniti who was arrested for drag racing.

The vehicle was towed after an inventory search was completed. Police transported the driver to the police station where his bond was set at $500 for drag racing and he was cited for the same. The driver was bonded out shortly after his arrest.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS

Resident discovers $13,950 in fraudulent transactions

A resident told police she was defrauded of $13,950.

She said she went to the T-Mobile, 26428 Ford Road, Sept. 2 to purchase a new iPhone, and a week later got an alert on her phone to approve a transaction through her bank for $9,000. She said that when she went to call the bank her SIM card was disabled and then a few minutes later there was another transaction for $4,950 that was taken out of her account. Again, she couldn’t call the bank due to the SIM card being turned off.

According to the report, the woman was able to call her bank and let them know about the fraudulent transactions and found the money was withdrawn from a bank branch in Columbus.

She said she went to another T-Mobile store closer to home that day and employee told her that someone that works for T-Mobile had been in her account since 11 a.m. on the day of the transactions. No suspect information was provided.

Chrysler 200 damaged overnight

The victim of a damaged vehicle parked in the 25700 block of Amherst Street reported vandalism to police.

According to the report, the black 2018 Chrysler was scratched on the hood, trunk and all four doors. The victim parked the Chrysler at 9 p.m. Sept. 10 and observed the scratches at 5 a.m. the next day.

There was no suspect information. No security video was found in the area.

LINCOLN PARK

Minivan mirror missing

The driver’s side mirror of a gold 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan was stolen between 9 p.m. Sept. 11 and 9:40 a.m. Sept. 12 in the 1600 block of Lafayette Boulevard.

The victim, a 52-year-old woman, said the mirror housing was still intact. There were no suspects, and no surveillance cameras in the vicinity.

Backyard bicycle burglary

A gray and black motorized bicycle, valued at $300, was reported stolen Sept. 10 from a backyard in the 900 block of Riverbank Street.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, said the bicycle was stored behind his garage, and was likely stolen within the two weeks prior to it being discovered missing.

There were no suspects, and no nearby surveillance cameras.

MELVINDALE

Drunken woman mistakenly thought to be assault victim

A bystander called police officers when he saw a woman with a bloody lip arguing with a man the morning of Sept. 27 in the parking lot of the Motor City Motel, 17355 Raupp Ave.

The woman in question was inebriated, and passed out twice while police officers were trying to question her. The man who was trying to help her to her room said her lip was bloody because she had stumbled.

Emergency medical technicians were called to the scene to procure medical intervention for the woman.

Vapor packs, cigarettes stolen from convenience store

Thirty-two banana and grape flavored vapor packs, valued at $480, and four packs of Marlboro Red Shorts cigarettes, valued at $32, were stolen the afternoon of Sept. 23 from 7-Eleven, 18210 Allen Road.

The store manager provided police officers with surveillance footage of the thief, a white male in his mid-50s, wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

RIVERVIEW

Empty pistol magazine found near residential intersection

A man taking an evening stroll Sept. 21 found an empty black Sig Sauer 9-millimeter 10-round capacity magazine on the ground near a stop sign at the northwest corner of Coachwood Road and Greentrees Street.

Police officers took custody of the magazine, and placed it in the police property room for safekeeping. The detective bureau was directed to determine if any surrounding agencies were seeking evidence in connection with incidents in which a 9mm pistol was used.

Purse with cash, credit cards stolen from unlocked car

A pink purse with two credit cards, a debit card, a $50 Visa gift card and $20 cash was stolen Sept. 19 from an unlocked black 2013 Lincoln MKZ parked in the 14000 block of Brookline Street.

The victim said no other property was stolen, and there was no damage to her vehicle.

She was advised to immediately cancel her credit and debit cards.

SOUTHGATE

Identity theft victim fighting unauthorized purchases, loan attempt

A man reported Sept. 26 that his Social Security number was used in a denied attempt to attain a small business loan for a farm in Texas, which was denied when due diligence on the part of the loan providers discovered he lived nowhere near the property in question.

The victim said an identity thief also used his personal information in an attempt to make a car payment, and to purchase other unauthorized goods. He provided bank statements detailing the transactions to the police detective bureau for review.

Employee’s bicycle stolen from Fort Street restaurant

An employee of Taco Bell, 12260 Fort St., reported Sept. 22 that his unlocked bicycle was stolen between 5 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 21 from where it was left leaning against a wall of the restaurant.

The stolen bicycle is a black Mongoose Mack Mag Wheel mountain bike.

There were no suspects. It was unknown whether store surveillance cameras captured footage of the theft.

TAYLOR

Trump supporter targeted with water bottle

A Trump supporter reported an assault and battery the afternoon of Sept. 26 when a passing motorist hit her in the leg with a water bottle while she was protesting in support of the president and law enforcement personnel near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Rosewood Avenue.

The water bottle was reportedly thrown from a white sport utility vehicle. None of the protesters were able to provide a description of either the passenger or driver.

The woman, who declined treatment for the resultant redness on her leg, believes she was targeted for her political beliefs.

Florist shop burglar targets cash in safe

The manager of Thrifty Florist, 8150 Telegraph, reported Sept. 29 that the store was broken into overnight, with more than $2,000 removed from the unlocked safe in the manager’s office.

A glass door on the north side of the building was broken with a cinderblock to gain access to the building.

The manager said the safe was undamaged, and it is possible that it was accidentally left unlocked. She said this is the second time this month that the store has been broken into.

TRENTON

Identity thief runs up wireless bill

The victim of an identity thief reported Sept. 15 that a collection agency sent her a letter claiming she owed $4,728 to Verizon Wireless. She said she was the victim of a similar identity theft several years ago. She was told by Verizon Wireless to file a police report to initiate an investigation.

Property stolen from residential shed

A homeowner reported Sept. 18 that numerous items were stolen from an unlocked shed, between Sept. 4 and 18, with the thief likely taking the items out a back gate, which leads to Kennedy Park behind his property.

Stolen were a new pole heater, two power washers, an aluminum stepladder, a new electric pole saw, a new 16-inch electric chain saw, two black mesh wire chairs and two folding chairs. A lawn mower was removed from the shed but left behind.

WYANDOTTE

Tigers fan shoplifts at dollar store

A man wearing a blue jacket with a Detroit Tigers logo shoplifted numerous items the afternoon of Sept. 28 from Dollar General, 3901 Fort St.

Surveillance camera footage shows a white man in his late 20s, wearing dark jeans and a red bandana over his face.

He was seen taking items from the cooler, medicine and clothing aisle, and concealing them under his jacket. The manager said the thief has stolen from the store in the past.

He was seen leaving the scene in a red sport utility vehicle, which was driven by a white female, who drove north on Fort Street.

Dearborn man arrested for speeding on motorcycle down Biddle

A 22-year-old Dearborn man was cited for speeding and operating without a motorcycle endorsement the night of Sept. 29 after a police officer saw him driving 63 mph south on Biddle on a black motorcycle without a license plate.

The man said it was his friend’s motorcycle, and they had just finished repairing it.

A check of the vehicle identification number in the Law Enforcement Information Network indicated that the vehicle did have a valid plate and insurance.

The man, who was cited and released at the scene, was allowed to summon a friend with a truck to retrieve the motorcycle.

(Compiled by Zeinab Najm and Sue Suchyta.)