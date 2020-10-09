HEIGHTS TEEN MISSING

HEIGHTS TEEN MISSINGOctober 9, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of the Dearborn Heights Police DepartmentAnyiah Dent, 17, went missing after she walked away from Vista Maria in Dearborn Heights and failed to return, police said. She was last seen walking east on Warren wearing black pants, white shirt, black sweater and black headband, police said. She is described as black, 5 feet 2 inches tall, approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Dent can call Dearborn Heights Det. Sgt. Michael Gondek 313-277-7487.