Knezek, Sosnowski vying for county commissioner seat

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Wayne County Commissioner David Knezek (D-Livonia) will face Marc Sosnowski for the 8th District position on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Knezek, 33, was appointed to the position by former County Commissioner Diane Webb, who resigned and accepted a job as superintendent of Redford Township. His term ends in December.

Along with commissioner, Knezek is also the director of Legislative Affairs at the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

Sosnowski, 64, is an insurance agent and is running as part of the Constitution Party — formerly the U.S. Taxpayers’ Party.

The district includes Dearborn Heights, Redford Township and part of Livonia.

Both candidates were asked to respond to questions with responses limited to a 120 word count for each. Their answers are below.

Question 1: List your education, experience or skills you posses that make you a qualified candidate.

Knezek: I attended and graduated from St. Linus Catholic School, Crestwood High School, and the University of Michigan-Dearborn. I am currently pursuing my MBA at the University of Michigan. I was honored to serve as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps throughout two tours of duty in Iraq before being elected to the Michigan House of Representatives and Michigan Senate. I possess a working knowledge of local, county, and state government and maintain critical relationships to get the job done. As always, it is my intention to bring leadership, courage, integrity, and experience to the position of Wayne County Commissioner.

Sosnowski: MBA, summa cum laude, Cornerstone University; degreed in Environmental Studies, University of Michigan-Dearborn; and diploma from Detroit Catholic Central High School. I have a total of 40 years of business experience in insurance, property management, and environmental remediation. My companies have contracted with government agencies, so I know how it goes from the other side of the table.

Question 2: If (re)elected, what are three issues facing your constituents would you work to address and how?

Knezek: Senior citizens deserve our support. I am working to expand funding for Meals on Wheels, crack down on physical and financial elder abuse, and ensure seniors have access to the healthcare, recreational opportunities, and support systems they have earned. Secondly, we have failed to address Michigan’s critical infrastructure and, as a result, we are plagued by crumbling roads and flooding streets in our community. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and work with all levels of government to secure the funding we need to get the job done. Third, I am working to improve veteran services for those who served our country. By cutting government red tape and increasing access to benefits, we can honor the service of others.

Sosnowski: As a Wayne County Commissioner, I will oppose sales of parklands to private developers, especially in light of recent no-bid deals of questionable pricing. I will be in full support of the Sheriff, especially in bringing an end to human trafficking in our metropolis, and I will oppose efforts to de-fund the Sheriff Department. I will oppose the goals of United Nations programs to usurp local governance, especially in the areas of education, where promiscuity is promoted, and health care, where vaccinations are questionable yet still mandatory.

Question 3: Why are you seeking (re)election? Why should people vote for you?

Knezek: Now, more than ever, Wayne County needs an experienced leader that knows how to get the job done. As a former United States Marine, state representative, and state senator, I hit the ground running after being appointed to the Wayne County Commission. I am invested in our community’s success and work hard every day to connect residents with the resources they need or solve the problems they’re facing. From volunteering with a local shelter, to providing protective equipment to our first responders, and delivering food to our homebound senior citizens, I have adopted an “always on the job, always in the community” approach to public service. Residents should expect this type of hands-on, action-based leadership from their elected officials.

Sosnowski: It appears some career politicians have no hesitation to work behind the scenes for their private agendas. An obvious example is offering Hines Park and Warren Valley Golf Course to profiteers, where deals were pulled back following public outcries. Less obvious is the case of the election to fulfill the remaining term of then-retired John Conyers, where the deal was struck among political party stalwarts to certify the winner unconstitutionally, and allow her to be seated in Congress without needing to resign her current elected office. The public is often disgruntled at suspected corruption by their representatives. If we change nothing, nothing changes, and that is why the voters should elect a businessman, not another career politician.

For more information on the election or candidates go to www.lwvddh.org or www.vote411.org.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])