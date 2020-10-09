Woman dies in crash while transporting shooting victims

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — A woman was killed in a three-vehicle car crash Oct. 7 in Dearborn Heights as she was transporting two shooting victims to the hospital.

The driver died at the scene on Inkster Road and Ford Road, the other two victims in the vehicle were transported to a local hospital by EMS. Police did not identify the deceased woman.

Michigan State Police troopers were initially dispatched to the 30000 block of Carlysle in Inkster on reports of a shooting at a party that same night.

A preliminary investigation revealed that there was a party with a large group when two unknown men approached about 12:25 a.m. and fired multiple rounds into the crowd.

MSP said people the group fired back before the two men fled on foot. Three people in the group were wounded by gunfire, including a 32-year-old man from Ypsilanti and a 24-year-old woman who are both hospitalized.

The victims were being transported by others following the shooting, with one being stopped by Inkster emergency medical services, according to MSP.

Troopers and detectives are serving search warrants and collecting evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or can leave a tip on the MSP mobile app.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])