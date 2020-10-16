Crestwood High School Marine Corps Challenge

Crestwood High School Marine Corps ChallengeOctober 16, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto by Lori FujitaA local high schooler carriers her partner on her shoulders at one of three stations during the U.S. Marine Corps Challenge held Oct. 10 at Crestwood High School, 1501 N. Beech Daly Road. The special multi-school fitness competition included students from Crestwood, Annapolis, Fordson, Edsel Ford, Dearborn and Garden City high schools and U.S.Marine Corps Poolees teams put together by Dearborn Heights City Councilman and former Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Bill Bazzi. Three challenges were an 880-yard run, ammo can lift of 30 pounds and maneuver under fire, all similar to fitness training programs conducted by the U.S. Marines. Edsel Ford earned first place, Elite Sports athletes scored in second place and Crestwood finished in third place.Photo by Lori FujitaHigh schoolers do pullups at one of three stations during the U.S. Marine Corps Challenge held Oct. 10 at Crestwood High School, 1501 N. Beech Daly Road. The special multi-school fitness competition included students from Crestwood, Annapolis, Fordson, Edsel Ford, Dearborn and Garden City high schools and U.S.Marine Corps Poolees teams put together by Dearborn Heights City Councilman and former Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Bill Bazzi. Three challenges were an 880-yard run, ammo can lift of 30 pounds and maneuver under fire, all similar to fitness training programs conducted by the U.S. Marines. Edsel Ford earned first place, Elite Sports athletes scored in second place and Crestwood finished in third place.High schoolers lifting 30-pound ammunitions boxes from their chest to over their heads one of three stations during the U.S. Marine Corps Challenge held Oct. 10 at Crestwood High School, 1501 N. Beech Daly Road. The special multi-school fitness competition included students from Crestwood, Annapolis, Fordson, Edsel Ford, Dearborn and Garden City high schools and U.S.Marine Corps Poolees teams put together by Dearborn Heights City Councilman and former Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Bill Bazzi. Three challenges were an 880-yard run, ammo can lift of 30 pounds and maneuver under fire, all similar to fitness training programs conducted by the U.S. Marines. Edsel Ford earned first place, Elite Sports athletes scored in second place and Crestwood finished in third place.