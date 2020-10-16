DH police motorcycle crash

DH police motorcycle crashOctober 16, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of the Dearborn Heights Police DepartmentPolice are looking to identify the driver of a 2008 to 2011 white Ford Fusion involved in a collision with a Dearborn Heights motorcycle police officer about 7 p.m. Oct. 12. The motorcycle officer was traveling north on Beech Daly near McDonald when the southbound Fusion turned directly in front of the officer into New Landmark Liquor Store, 4665 S. Beech Daly. According to the traffic bureau post, the officer was unable to avoid a collision and the motorcycle struck the rear end of the Fusion which went through the parking lot and continued east on McDonald. The Fusion has either a rear hanging or missing rear bumper. Anyone with information can contact Officer Joshua Wolfe at [email protected]