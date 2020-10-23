5 candidates running for 2 seats on Crestwood Board

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

Trustee Sue Kaminsky and Vice President Colleen Krizanic are seeking re-election, while Mohammed Sabbagh, Zakaria Alhabbal and Mohamad Berri are hoping to win a position on the board. The two winners will serve a six-year term.

Sabbagh, 49, is currently working in financial services management.

Candidates were asked to respond to questions with responses limited to a 120-word count for each. All responses exceeding that limit were edited.

Alhabbal, Berri, Kaminsky and Krizanic did not respond by press time.

Question 1: List your education, experience or skills you posses that make you a qualified candidate.

Sabbagh: B.B.A. Business from Wayne State University. I am a Financial Services manager for a major financial institution. I proudly serve on the board of directors for Hype Athletics (chairman), American Arab Chamber of Commerce, and the Urban League of Detroit and Southeast Michigan.

Question 2: If (re)elected, what are three issues facing your constituents would you work to address and how?

Sabbagh: I will work to ensure that teachers and students feel supported, and provided with necessary resources. I will work alongside my board colleagues, administration, parents students, staff and the community to help make Crestwood Schools become a top rated school district in Michigan, by reducing student to teacher ratios, upgrading technology, and utilizing my robust experience in the financial services industry to identify areas where our budget can be cut and reinvested into our classrooms. I will work to expand advanced placement programs and apprenticeships programs to help our students identify perspective career goals, including vocational training, while encouraging community service.

Question 3: Why are you seeking (re)election? Why should people vote for you?

Sabbagh: My years of experience in the financial services industry bring a much needed facet to the long term objectives of the board, helping to propel our schools towards technological advancements in education, improving the learning environment for all students. I’m a proud father of four Crestwood Schools students, and an assistant varsity football coach at Crestwood High School. I am entrenched in the needs of our students and their families, this is very personal to me because I will advocate for your children as I do mine.

For more information on the election or candidates go to www.lwvddh.org or www.vote411.org.

