8 vying for 3 DPS Board seats

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN — The Nov. 3 general election ballot will have eight names in the running for three 6-year positions on the Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education.

Of the candidates, two are incumbents — Adel Mozip, 34, who is a Senior Software Developer for Beaumont Health and Mary Petlichkoff.

Six other candidates are Batoul Baiz; Khodr Farhat, 27 who is community engagement coordinator with Meridian Health; Sharifa Galab, 27, a communication dispatcher for the Dearborn Police Department; Paul Goddard, 51, a Ford Motor Co. Finance Learning & Development manager; Nofila Haidar, 36, a Realtor; and Irene Watts, 47, co-founder of All Things Michigan.

Each were asked to respond to questions with responses limited to a 120-word count for each. All responses exceeding that limit were edited.

Baiz and Petlichkoff did not respond by press time.

Question 1: List your education, experience or skills you posses that make you a qualified candidate.

Farhat: I am a graduate of Henry Ford College with an associate’s degree in special education, and a graduate with a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Michigan-Dearborn. Besides, I am a public speaker, advocate and activist for individuals with disabilities, quality education and equity for all. Through my advocacy, I am able to shed the light on so many issues pertaining to diversity and accessibility. I am blessed that I am able to make a difference everyday on all levels.

Galab: After graduating from Dearborn Public Schools, I attended Henry Ford College before transferring to Eastern Michigan University to earn a bachelor of science in Criminology and Criminal Justice. My prior work experience includes working as a substitute teacher for Dearborn Schools as well as a youth specialist, youth counselor, and parent educator. I volunteered for Big Brother Big Sister at Salina Elementary School. My passion for public service compels me to use my problem-solving skills and fresh perspective to serve on the Board of Education. I believe that our school board will benefit from my experience and ability to address all challenges with logic and an open mind. I believe I can be a very productive partner to parents, teachers, and administrators.

Goddard: Arabic Linguist, U.S. Army – earned the Army Commendation Medal; BS Bus. Mgt, BYU, 1996; MBA, Univ. of Michigan-Dearborn, 2004. Approximately 25 years in finance, mostly at Ford: auditor & special investigator (certified internal auditor); cost analyst supervisor and asst. plant controller (Dearborn Engine Plant); Internal Control coordinator (for Volvo in Sweden); finance supervisor (for Volvo in Sweden); Cross Vehicle Line and Profits supervisor; and Learning & Development manager. Plus thousands of hours of leadership and volunteer work with church, the Boy Scouts of America, Cub Scouts, and Girl Scouts; with Dearborn Public Schools in the PTA and Watch DOGS program. I’m a proven leader who works well in teams.

Haidar: I have a Bachelor of Communications and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Michigan. My experience and civic engagement have prepared me to manage, organize and lead effectively. I served as a member of the Dearborn Schools Strategic Planning Committee, as a board member of the Dearborn Education Foundation, as a member of the School Improvement Plan, the Early Learning Coalition, Dearborn Goodfellows Board, and as president of the Dearborn Schools PTA Council. I served the special needs community as a board member of the ACCESS Hope House. I served students in struggling communities as an Americorps member through the Michigan College Access Network. I am serving on the University of Michigan CASL Board of Affiliates.

Mozip: MBA, Wayne State University and bachelor’s, University of Michigan-Dearborn. I am running again to ensure quality education for our students; strong schools with happy educators. I will always advocate for an equitable allocation of resources for all students. I am an active member of AAYSP, PTA, League of Women Voters, Eastborn Neighborhood Association, and Dearborn Rotary. I have also served on two state-wide commissions.

Watts: I grew up in Dearborn Heights to immigrant parents who valued education as the key to the future success of their children. After college, I met my husband, who grew up in Dearborn, and we started our family here. I am a former long-time educator and administrator with experience teaching, as well as balancing budgets and establishing curricula; a PTA member and volunteer at Lindbergh Elementary; a volunteer and fundraiser for charitable organizations; and a former Dearborn City Beautiful commissioner. I believe that my extensive experience in and out of the classroom, combined with my community engagements, would make me a valuable asset for our students, teachers, parents and administration.

Question 2: If (re)elected, what are three issues facing your constituents you would work to address and how?

Farhat: I will fight for the best interest of our students, parents, staff and teachers, as well as the entire community. Having said that, the first thing that is on my list is to ensure a safe and healthy environment while ensuring quality education in the light of COVID-19. My second thing is to lead a comprehensive dialogue to work on fixing our struggling infrastructure through bringing everybody to the table. And, as an advocate, I have a proven record of bringing contrasting views around the table and execute great results. Thirdly, I promise to tackle the stigma pertaining to mental health and work on substance abuse issues also in an efforts to build healthier society.

Galab: Overcrowding, the need to upgrade many facilities, and, above all, ensuring safe schools are the most pressing issues at the K-12 level. We also need to invest in our infrastructure and make sure it is adaptable to non-traditional learning methods, such as the current situation with COVID-19. This is also true of HFC as college classes may be predominantly nontraditional in the future. Budget issues will always be of the utmost concern especially when state funding is at risk and college enrollment is decreasing. We need to reexamine all programs in light of recent changes to continuously ensure quality education and parental involvement regardless of the method of delivery, in person or online.

Goddard: 1) Getting back to school as soon as possible weighing the risks of a global pandemic, using careful analysis of data recommended by county and state health agencies – and improving the communications about what data is being used, how often – and ensuring parents and staff understand the “why” behind decisions about when and in what manner students will return to school; 2) Improving the relationship between administration and teachers and staff by regularly visiting each building on a rotating basis (focusing on P-12) and focusing on listening – ensuring teachers’ and staff’s needs are considered fairly without fear of reprisal; 3) Solve the BRICS issues by ensuring reliable data is obtained and carefully analyzed.

Haidar: I would address long term and fiscally responsible solutions to the infrastructure and capacity issues. I am a firm believer in neighborhood schools, equity across the district including special education, solutions to bullying, parent involvement, up to date curriculum, transparency and accountability. During this difficult time, my priority is a plan to safely re-open schools. I currently serve on the school re-opening committee. The committee has studied the unpredictable motions of the pandemic and continues to work on a plan to open schools safely, for students, teachers and parents. I will ask the difficult questions and continue the uncomfortable conversations to do the right thing.

Mozip: My current top priorities for the K-12 are: safe return to in-person quality instruction, the safety of our students, staff, and community as well as social-emotional learning. Return to in-person instruction must be guided by science and health experts. I continue to be vocal about the importance of social and emotional learning; leading the passing of the anti-bullying resolution by our board and recognizing October as National Bullying Prevention Month. In addition, fiscal responsibility is a major concern as we navigate post-COVID World. My top priority for Henry Ford College is to continue on the improvement of the student experience on campus and ways to increase enrollment through strategic programs and innovative marketing.

Watts: My first issue is ensuring our schools are safe for students and staff during COVID-19. All of our students and staff have experienced trauma due to COVID. We need to ensure that all staff members have received trauma professional development and given support for proper implementation to mitigate any long term effects. Second, we need to continue our high-quality education that begins with our strong leadership who value research and teamwork. A team rooted in the belief, and implementation of, best practices; continues to be data-driven and strive for high achieving outcomes; continues to be flexible and amenable to appropriate modifications. Lastly, transparency is crucial to ensure trust among stakeholders, creating opportunities for family involvement, resulting in increased parent engagement.

Question 3: Why are you seeking (re)election? Why should people vote for you?

Farhat: I am running because our students and schools deserve a fighter that will never give up on them. I am running to fight for our special education students and non-special education students. I am running to fight for our teachers and staff. I am running to fight for our STEAM program. I am running to lead a comprehensive dialogue to work on fixing our infrastructure. I am running to ensure that the college maintains its diversity, affordability and uniqueness. I am running to be your voice, as well as the voice of equity, transparency and accountability. I hope to earn your vote and support.

Galab: I am running for the Board of Education because I care about our children who are the future of our community and I want to give back to this city that gave much to me and my family. I believe I am well qualified to serve on the board. I work well with others because I listen to understand not to respond. If elected, I will seek the community’s input and give it all I got to make sure that every decision we make as a board is sound and helps to make our schools the best in the state.

Goddard: I’m qualified, with financial and leadership skills and experiences that set me apart from other candidates and those presently on the board – and diversity improves decision making. I’m a long-term resident of Dearborn, father of five DPS students, and a volunteer in our public schools for over 20 years. I appreciate our teachers and staff and want to ensure they receive the compensation and support that reflect how much we value their role in educating Dearborn’s youth. I believe in providing equitable opportunities for every student – and in encouraging parental engagement in school activities, especially those for whom English is not their first language. I won’t hesitate to ask tough questions on all budgets and spending proposals.

Haidar: I ran in 2014, I wasn’t successful but I didn’t go away. Since then I began working to benefit my community. I served students in many capacities and it is time to serve in the highest capacity. I am running because we need long term solutions to infrastructure issues, equity, accountability and fiscal responsibility. Due to COVID-19 Dearborn schools will be facing many obstacles in the near future. COVID-19 has brought on some predictable and many unpredictable challenges. In addition to the challenges that we were facing, the district must be ready to face new challenges. I am running for school board because I want to be at the table to help find solutions.

Mozip: My campaign has been always about quality education for our students; strong schools with happy educators. I will always advocate for an equitable allocation of resources for each student in our amazing district to succeed. I wholeheartedly believe that quality education is the foundation of the great good and the special gift we can give to our children. I am running to retain your trust because I love and care about our schools and college. This is not a stepping stone for me. In the last year, I have advocated for more support to our district and Henry Ford College from our legislators. I continue to be vocal about the importance of social and emotional learning.

Watts: As a former teacher of 22 years, I have extensive classroom experience in a fast-paced and changing environment. My experience as a school administrator required me to develop and balance a budget, and to create a curriculum that I worked with teachers and parents to implement. I have served on an advisory board for the state of Michigan, revising rules and regulations for childcare centers. I also served on Dearborn’s City Beautiful Commission Schools Committee, working with the mayor and superintendent to re-institute grants for Dearborn Public Schools. As a parent, I have learned to advocate for my children. As a volunteer, I have learned to advocate for all students.

For more information on the election or candidates go to www.lwvddh.org or www.vote411.org.

