Man killed at Gale Gardens Apartments

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE — A man died of a gunshot wound about 10 p.m. Oct. 21 at Gale Gardens Apartments, allegedly by a woman known to him.

Melvindale Police Chief John Allen said his department is working on the investigation with the Michigan State Police.

“While it is still in the investigation process, I can tell you that this was not random, and the public is not in danger,” Allen said in an Oct. 22 email.

Residents in the complex reported on social media that a parked sport utility vehicle’s windshield was shattered by gunfire.