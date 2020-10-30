Allen Park among 9 Downriver cities to receive grants for bulletproof vests

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK – The police department received a $7,182 grant from the Patrick Leahy Bulletproof Vest Partnership, City Administrator Mark Kibby announced at the Oct. 27 City Council meeting.

Eight other Downriver cities — Lincoln Park, $9,787; Melvindale, $1,887; Taylor, $6,000; Brownstown Township, $3,217; Flat Rock, $900; Grosse Ile Township, $2,332; Rockwood, $2,800; and Woodhaven, $8,058 — also received grants.

In addition, Dearborn received a $38,800 grant, the largest awarded in the state, and Dearborn Heights received a $4,844 grant.

Kibby said the grant, administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, will be used to purchase National Institute of Justice-compliant armored vests.

“It’s nice to get $7,000 for a necessity such as the bulletproof vests,” he said.