Big Shot winner donates money back to Education Foundation

DEARBORN — Southwest Foodservice Excellence won the Dearborn Education Foundation’s Big Shot 50/50 raffle at the annual F.O.R.E. Golf Outing Sept. 20 at the TPC of Michigan.

Each raffle ticket cost $100 with up to 500 tickets sold.

Joshua Bain, SFE director of Area Operations then announced the money — $5,650 — would be given back to the DEF.

“I was thrilled to hear SFE had won the Big Shot Raffle,” Bain said. “I’m equally thrilled to announce that we will be donating our winnings back to the Education Foundation.

“We believe in the work the foundation does and are grateful to play a part in their continued efforts to positively impact students and teachers in Dearborn.”

Like other DEF fundraisers, all money raised through the Big Shot 50/50 raffle will go toward the supplementation of classroom needs of Dearborn Public Schools. Even though schooling is being done virtually, that does not mean there aren’t needs for educational materials.

Some things the foundation has supplied are musical instruments, dictionaries and thesauruses, graphic calculators, smart boards, and wiggle seats.