Dearborn Sen. Kamala Harris stops in Dearborn

Photo courtesy of Sabrina Singh Twitter
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif., second from right) speaks with Michigan State University Trustee Brian Mosallam (right) and employees of Khalaf Grill Oct. 25 outside the business, 14507 W. Warren Ave. During the surprise visit, Harris picked up food from the Lebanese restaurant and spoke with U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn) before leaving. Harris also made campaign stops in several other cities in Michigan where she encouraged those in attendance to vote.