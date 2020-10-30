Double stabbing assault suspects arrested

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Three suspects were arrested and charged in the Oct. 24 stabbing of a man and woman.

Dwan Lashaun Jimerson, 34, Derick Allen Suppon, 30, and Eric Raymond Pitt, 29, were arraigned Oct. 28 before 27th District Court Judge Elizabeth DiSanto. The three were charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, for which they face life in prison, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a deadly weapon and habitual offender, fourth offense.

The victims, a man and a woman, were critically injured when they were stabbed multiple times at 1:31 a.m. Oct. 24 in the 2900 block of Biddle.

Jimerson and Pitt are being held on $300,000 cash bond, while Suppon, who was on parole, was remanded into custody.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton praised the Wyandotte police officers and detectives who identified, located and arrested the suspects within 72 hours.

“Our officers and detectives did an amazing job of collecting evidence, uncovering facts and tracking down the offenders,” Hamilton said. “These are violent individuals with lengthy criminal histories who presented an immediate danger to the public. The relentlessness displayed by our detectives ensure that these dangerous individuals will not have a chance to victimize anyone else in the near future.”