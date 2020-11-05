Public invited to meeting on Wayne County response to COVID-19 pandemic

The public is invited to attend the 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10 meeting of the Wayne County Commission Committee on Health and Human Services, where County Public Health Officer Carol Austerberry will provide a comprehensive update on the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ll be discussing all things related to COVID-19 and this will be a great opportunity to receive some important information, unbiased and first-hand,” said Commissioner Tim Killeen, who chairs the committee.

The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom. The public can access the meeting via computer by going to https://zoom.us/j/2112321934 or by smart phone by dialing 312-626-6799.

A copy of the meeting agenda is available on the County Commission section of the county webpage, www.waynecounty.com.

Additional information regarding the county response to the COVID pandemic is also available on that webpage.