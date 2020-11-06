Downriver voters help return Dingell, Tlaib return to U.S. House

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District) and U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-13th District) were re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

As part of their respective districts, Dingell represents the communities of Allen Park, Dearborn, Lincoln Park, Riverview, Southgate, Taylor, Trenton and Wyandotte, while Tlaib’s district includes Melvindale and part of Dearborn Heights.

Dingell said she was honored to have the support of her constituents and to be returning to Congress to represent Michigan’s 12th District.

“I will always work hard and fight for working families in Michigan,” she said. “Michigan’s voting process is being carried out exactly as we expected it to be. Millions of absentee ballots were returned correctly in our state and those votes must be counted.”

Dingell urged people to be patient while the process proceeds.

“The election is not over until every voter’s ballot is counted,” she said. “So, please, be kind. Continue to watch the results come in and look hard to understand how much we all have in common.”

Tlaib concurred on the importance of tabulating all of the votes.

“In this election, and in any democracy, each vote matters, and counting every vote takes time, especially given the record number of mail-in ballots cast due to the coronavirus,” she said. “We must join together with millions of ordinary Americans demanding that we count each vote.”