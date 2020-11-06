Four Downriver Wayne County Commissioners retain seats

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

Four current Wayne County Commissioners representing Downriver communities, all Democrats, have retained their seats on the commission.

Sam Baydoun, who represents Allen Park and Dearborn in the 13th District, ran unopposed.

Ilona Varga, who represents Lincoln Park, Melvindale and parts of Detroit in the 4th District, defeated Liberatarian candidate Loel Robert Gnadt, 25,632 votes to 3,428.

Raymond Basham, who represents Taylor, Brownstown Township, Flat Rock, Rockwood and Woodhaven in the 14th District, defeated Libertarian candidate Wesley Crouse and U.S. Constitution Party candidate Rick Butkowski. Basham received 33,146 votes to 6, 208 for Butkowski and 5,992 for Crouse.

Joseph Palamara, who represents Riverview, Southgate, Trenton, Wyandotte, Ecorse, Gibraltar, Grosse Ile Township and River Rouge in the 15th District, defeated Republican candidate Patrick O’Connell, 34,405 votes to 27,753.

For Wayne County election results, including vote counts, go to waynecounty.com/elected/clerk/election-results.aspx.