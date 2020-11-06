Public invited to Nov. 10 hearing on Recreation’s 5-Year Master Plan

DEARBORN – The public is invited to the Recreation and Parks Department Commission meeting Nov. 10 to discuss the department’s proposed Five-Year Master Plan. It will take place at 7 p.m. in the Hubbard Ballroom at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave.

This meeting follows a 30-day public review period of the plan that took place from Sept. 21 to Oct. 22.

The master plan will be a guidebook for how resources are allocated for recreation options over the next five years.

Although the meeting will occur in person, there will be a video conferencing option through Zoom for those who would prefer to attend remotely. Individuals can find information about how to access the Zoom meeting on the city’s website, www.cityofdearborn.org, under “Remote Access Information for Public Meetings,” located here: https://bit.ly/38clcOc.

Individuals with disabilities who require special accommodations, auxiliary aids, or services to attend or participate in this program should contact 313-943-2025. Reasonable advance notice is required.