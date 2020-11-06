Sports teams and their impact on area explored during book talk Nov. 17

DEARBORN – From the Detroit Tigers’ Ty Cobb and Hank Greenberg until the opening of the Little Caesars Arena, the residents of Detroit and its metropolitan area have found a sense of community by rooting for legendary hometown teams and athletes.

Henry Ford Centennial Library will celebrate that tradition by hosting University of Michigan professors Stefan Szymanski and Silke-Maria Weineck for a virtual Zoom discussion at 7 p.m. Nov. 17. They will be talking about their new book “City of Champions – A History of Triumph and Defeat in Detroit.”

From Cobb and Greenberg to the Bad Boys, from Joe Louis to the Malice at the Palace, “City of Champions” explores the history of Detroit through the stories of its most gifted athletes.

Linking historic events of Motown sports to the city’s shifting fortunes, it explores questions of race, labor, industry and urban planning.

The authors come to these topics with a wealth of knowledge. Szymanski is a sports economist and professor of sports management at Michigan. Silke-Maria Weineck is a professor of German Literature and Language.

To register for this program, go to the Library website (www.dearbornlibrary.org) and click on the Events Calendar and Registration Link. Those registering will receive a Zoom meeting link.