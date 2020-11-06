Trash pickup, loose leaf collection on normal schedule for Veterans Day

DEARBORN – Veterans Day, Nov. 11, falls on Wednesday this year, and most city offices and facilities will be closed in observance of the national holiday.

Collection of curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste, however, is not affected by the holiday, and will occur as normal.

In addition, loose leaf collection will take place as scheduled on Nov. 11 for residents who live in the Wednesday trash and public service day district. See the loose leaf collection schedule at www.cityofdearborn.org

The Dearborn Administrative Center, and all branches of the Dearborn Public Library will be closed on Nov. 11. The Ford Community & Performing Arts Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A public Veterans Day ceremony will not be presented this year due to concerns about coronavirus.