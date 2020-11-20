Book discussion group plans Zoom meets through May

DEARBORN – The free book discussion group “Classics Revisited” meets online via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month through May. Anyone with Internet access or a phone line (including a landline) can access the discussions.

To join a meeting, go to dearbornlibrary.org/wordpress/classics_revisited on the date and time of the discussion, and click on the appropriate link; or call the number provided there. If you do not have Internet access, call the Dearborn Library at 313-943-2330 for information on how to access the meeting, or if you have any questions.

The remaining meeting schedule is:

• December 16: “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros. For Esperanza, a young girl growing up in the Hispanic quarter of Chicago, life is an endless landscape of concrete and run-down tenements, and she tries to rise above the hopelessness.

• January 20: Reader’s Choice. For “Reader’s Choice” meetings, read whatever you want and feel free to share your discoveries with the group — or just see what others are reading.

• February 17: “Dream Keeper and Other Poems” by Langston Hughes. Hughes’s inspirational message is as relevant today as it was in 1932.

• March 17: Reader’s Choice.

• April 21: “The Giver” by Lois Lowry. Given his lifetime assignment at the Ceremony of Twelve, Jonas becomes the receiver of memories shared by only one other in his community and discovers the terrible truth about the society in which he lives.

• May 19: Reader’s Choice.

The first selected title, “Old Man and the Sea,” is available for checkout, and the other titles will be soon. Go to dearbornlibrary.org or call 313-943-2330 to place a copy on hold for curbside pickup at Henry Ford Centennial Library, Bryant Branch, or Esper Branch. Also, the Library encourages the public to check Hoopla and Overdrive at dearbornlibrary.org for the availability of titles in ebook and downloadable audio formats.

To receive meeting reminders, email [email protected]