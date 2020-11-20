Driver passed out at gas pump found with gun, drugs

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

A 29-year-old Wyandotte man was arrested Nov. 14 for possession of controlled substances and illegal possession of a firearm after he fell asleep in his car while intoxicated at a gas station near Ecorse and Pelham roads.

When police officers approached the man, he was passed out behind the wheel of his car, which was in park, with the motor running, with an open fifth of Hennessy cognac in the center cupholder. A pistol was visible between the driver’s seat and console.

When the man was awoken, he was noticeably confused, and kept asking what was going on, as he complied with the police officer’s request to step out of the vehicle.

When asked if he has a concealed pistol license, he laughed and said he did not.

The man, who was swaying back and forth, and sweating profusely, said he had recently consumed cognac and two Xanax bars. He identified a white powder on the driver’s seat as cocaine, which he said he had used several days earlier.

He failed multiple field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test was administered, and the man had a blood-alcohol content of 0.23, nearly three times the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan.

A large mason jar with marijuana, a small bag of a white substance, a white crystalized power, a black ski mask, and two computers, which he said were stolen, were also found in the car, which was impounded and towed. The car was discovered to be a rental vehicle.

The man had an operating while impaired warrant in Lincoln Park, and two traffic warrants in Inkster. His license had been suspended 12 times, he had a history of three OWI arrests and four suspended license arrests. He was taken to the police station for booking, and was held.