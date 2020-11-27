Thanksgiving turkey driveNovember 27, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Dearborn.orgVolunteers distribute boxes filled with food during the Leaders Advancing & Helping Communities 15th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive Nov. 21 outside of LAHC, 5275 Kenilworth. Along with the boxes, the community members were able to pick up free halal turkeys, get free flu shots and COVID-19 testing along with complimentary face masks. Sponsors for the drive included Kroger, Meijer, DTE Energy, Health Alliance Plan, Ziyad Brand and Eternal Light.Photo courtesy of Dearborn.orgVolunteers prepare to distribute boxes filled with food during the Leaders Advancing & Helping Communities 15th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive Nov. 21 outside of LAHC, 5275 Kenilworth. Along with the boxes, the community members were able to pick up free halal turkeys, get free flu shots and COVID-19 testing along with complimentary face masks. Sponsors for the drive included Kroger, Meijer, DTE Energy, Health Alliance Plan, Ziyad Brand and Eternal Light.