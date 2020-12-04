Dearborn hosting TikTok ‘Mask Up’ contest

Winners to receive $100 Amazon gift card

Deadline for entry is Dec. 18

DEARBORN – The city invites residents to help get the word out about the importance of wearing masks through its TikTok video contest, with the potential to win a $100 Amazon gift card.

Those interested in participating in the contest should create a fun, inspiring video on TikTok supporting the city’s #MaskUpDearborn campaign. Through the contest, individuals can use their creativity to help motivate the community to wear masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The contest is a way to be creative and have fun while also encouraging public health and safety guidelines in the community.

To enter the contest, individuals should follow @dearborncitygov and post a video with the hashtag #MaskUpDearborn by noon Dec. 18.

Guidelines for entering the contest are:

• Enter a video of your creation through the TikTok app and copy the link to this Shortstack: https://m.shortstack.page/HrfRSd, which will be the website the city of Dearborn is using to run this contest.

• Vote for your favorite video on Shortstack. The top three videos will be voted on by other TikTok users.

• Your video must include the hashtag #MaskUpDearborn and you must tag the city at @dearborncitygov.

• Your video must be focused on the importance of wearing masks to save lives.

• You can submit up to five videos per person, per account via TikTok.

• You can vote for your favorite video on Shortstack up to three times per day.

Submit your video by noon Dec. 18.

Videos should be 15 to 60 seconds long and should not contain explicit music or inappropriate language, clothing, or gestures.

Three people with the most votes will each receive a $100 Amazon gift card from the city.

Complete rules and guidelines for the contest can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y3rzzh7u.