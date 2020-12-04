Heights ‘Kid Santa’ brings Christmas gifts to children in need

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Dearborn Heights resident Kenneth Isaacson, 19, known as “Kid Santa” is continuing his tradition of bringing Santa Claus to life for children in the metropolitan Detroit area.

After being born in Perm, Russia, Isaacson was abandoned at birth before he was adopted as an orphan and brought to the United States. He then spent time in the Michigan Foster Care System, entering at the age of 15.

“Kid Santa” was born three years ago while he was living at a group home in Albion. Isaacson decided to save up money from his job at Taco Bell and bought items from a Dollar Store for children at a homeless shelter.

He spent that Christmas at the shelter and read to children at a hospital where he gave out 40 toys.

Last year, Isaacson purchased and delivered toys to Bronson Children’s Hospital in Kalamazoo on Christmas morning.

After he graduated from high school he attended the emergency medical services program at Kalamazoo Valley Community College and now works as an EMT at Rapid Response.

Isaacson also is a firefighter recruit at Schoolcraft College in the firefighter technology program.

He donates money from his paychecks and even donates plasma to use the proceeds to buy Christmas gifts for the project.

In his third year gifting toys to local families, the project has grown after a social media campaign, so much so that Isaacson was recently interviewed by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. The segment will air on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” at 9 a.m. Dec. 22 on ABC.

“It was amazing to have the opportunity to speak about the Kid Santa project and give some national spotlight to Dearborn Heights,” Isaacson said.

A GoFundMe was started in September and currently has $4,285 raised of the $5,000 goal.

“With the level of work there is this year, it might as well be my first year doing this,” Isaacson said. “A few months ago no one knew who I was and now I’m getting messages from community leaders and citizens from nominating someone they know in need of presents.”

According to the page, Isaacson is collaborating with Beaumont Hospitals, Samaritas Family Shelter in Westland and families in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights to give a child with a $50 gift of their choice.

He also is partnering with the Salvation Army this year to provide them with top 10 popular gift items they are short on.

“I just wanted to make people feel good, especially this year with everything going on related to COVID-19,” he said. “We’re going to be able to help hundreds of kids who come from all different backgrounds in 21 communities.”

Along with the fundraiser, local donations and support from small businesses allowed the project to expand. Isaacson and his team of volunteers accepted messages from people nominating children or families until Nov. 30.

Children from ages 0 to 17 will have their wishes granted through the project. On Dec. 5, volunteers will gather to wrap gifts at the Moose Lodge 1795 in Dearborn Heights.

“We will have all hands on deck to grant the wishes submitted, wrap gifts and then deliver to each child,” Isaacson said. “Delivery will begin on Christmas Eve when kids are asleep and continue until early Christmas morning.”

To donate to the GoFundMe, go to www.gofundme.com/f/kid-santa-of-metro-detroit. To contact Isaacson email [email protected]

