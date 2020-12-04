Southgate updates ordinance to include biological material depositories

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – The City Council updated its ordinance at its Dec. 2 meeting to allow and regulate biological material depositories, which weren’t in widespread use when the city’s regulations were originally adopted.

Biological material depositories, which compensate donors for providing blood, plasma, tissues and bodily fluids, will be subject to special conditions within the city’s M-1 light industrial and research zoning district.

Plasma donation centers will be required to have a client waiting room, with restroom facilities, which will open one hour prior to the start of business.

The Southgate planning commission passed the recommendation unanimously at its Nov. 9 meeting.

City Administrator Dustin Lent said the ordinance covers any bodily fluid which may be sold for monetary compensation. The ordinance applies to depositories, not medical facilities.

He said Southgate has some business properties which are being looked at, but the city’s zoning did not previously address biological material depositories.

“There is no zoning that says where they can go,” Lent said. “So, we do have a few facilities that they are looking at in our city, to move here, and to relocate, which I think is great, but right now, they don’t have a spot.”

He said since many existing business properties are adjacent to residential areas, especially on Eureka Road and Fort Street, facilities which pay for the bodily fluids tend to get long lines early in the morning, a circumstance which needs to be addressed.

“That is why you will see a recommendation from our planner recommending that when they do open, that they open up one hour (before), for restroom facilities and their lobby area, before they actually take clientele,” Lent said. “The last thing we want is a lot of people showing up before they even open and standing in the parking lot, waiting to get in.”

City Councilwoman Karen George said that depositories are beneficial for the donors and for those needing the biological materials.

“So, we need a place for it, and a safe place, and if it can do some people some good, I am all for it,” she said.