TSX Baseball to be added at Taylor Sportsplex

TAYLOR — TSX Baseball will added to the offerings at the Taylor Sportsplex in 2021, Mayor Rick Sollars announced Thursday. The new program will be housed in the main open-field soccer arena.

The program will include three batting cages and the availability of full infield play, all of which can be adjustable to the age and talent level of the participants, from youth farm through college and professional athletics. The cages are retractable to the ceiling, allowing for even more space for issues like long toss during any scheduled outing.

“This is a great opportunity for the city to expand its sports offerings at the TSX,” Sollars said. “When the $26 million facility was built, it was essentially dedicated to hockey and indoor soccer. With these high-tech additions, we can extend our offerings to baseball and softball without sacrificing any of our soccer or hockey programs.”

Taylor will now have two modern indoor baseball facilities – one at the Recreation Center and the other at TSX. Each will offer team and individual opportunities for both baseball and softball, but only the TSX will offer full infield and larger space options. Adjustable pitching mounds also will be available.

“TSX Baseball enables us to build on what we did at the TRC,” Recreation Director Guido Ulin said. “On the open soccer field at the TSX, we will be able to not only offer batting and pitching cages or lanes, but indoor infield play that is adjustable to any level. We will offer all of the footprints, from farm league to the typical major league diamond.

“Taylor is a baseball-softball hotbed – our Little Leagues are very strong, and we host the Junior League World Series every August. These new additions are great for our target audience, which are residents and families who live in our community.”

The TSX will make the new offerings available in January. Long-term contract and Taylor Little League rates will be available. For pricing and scheduling, call 734-374-8900, Ext. 0.

The Taylor Sportsplex is at 13333 Telegraph Road.

Source: City of Taylor