Dearbon distributing masks to households to slow spread of COVID-19

City: masks are safe to use

DEARBORN – To help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Dearborn, the Police and Fire departments are leaving bags of masks on the porches of Dearborn households, starting in areas with the highest number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Dearborn continues to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases of any suburb in Wayne County. To address this situation, Wayne County has provided tens of thousands of masks for distribution to Dearborn residents.

Police and Fire began delivering the masks on Dec. 9. They are leaving 10 masks per household on porches in homes in east Dearborn neighborhoods and in the geographic area commonly known as the South End.

The 10 masks are in two bags and held together with rubber bands. There is a brief note about the free mask distribution being a collaboration of the city of Dearborn, Wayne County and Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and his staff. The name of Mayor John O’Reilly Jr. and the City Council members are on the note that accompanies the bags of masks.

“I assure residents that these masks are legitimate and safe to use,” O’Reilly said. “Residents with questions can call my office at 313-943-2300. They can also call the Police Department 24 hours a day at 313-943-2241.”

The intention is to begin distribution in the west side of the city, where case numbers are concerning, but fewer, beginning the week of Dec. 14.