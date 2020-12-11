Dearborn Heights fire/fundraiser

Dearborn Heights fire/fundraiserDecember 11, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto by Ian KushnirFirefighters work to extinguish an attic fire at a house in the 4700 block of Pelham Road Dec. 7. The call came in about 3 p.m. as lines down on the garage, which caused the outside of the house to catch fire. A GoFundMe page was started for the family to purchase food as they stay at a hotel while repairs are made or a new house is found. According to the fundraiser, everything was lost in the fire. To donate go to www.gofundme.com/f/mrschy-save-my-family.