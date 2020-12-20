Dingell: Congress will not leave D.C. until relief package is passed

Infectious disease physician says vaccine is safe, crucial to ending pandemic

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District) said during a coronavirus Town Hall Dec. 16 that Congress will not leave Washington, D.C., until it has passed a COVID-19 relief package.

In a Zoom meeting which she hosted Wednesday with Jimena Loveluck, health officer with the Washtenaw County Health Department, and Dr. Nick Gilpin, senior vice president and infection prevention lead with the Beaumont Health System, they provided an update on federal relief efforts and information on the vaccine rollout from Pfizer and Moderna.

“I can’t wait to get back to the things we used to work on, and not do COVID 24 hours a day, but it matters,” Dingell said. “Public health really matters right now.”

She said Congress is still in the midst of negotiations for a COVID relief package, but she said too many people are hurting and too many businesses are suffering for the representatives to let partisan politics stand in the way of relief.

“I think that we have come to an agreement, and that there will be another stimulus check,” Dingell said. “I will tell you that I think Mitch McConnell finally gets it, and understands that we cannot leave here without getting a package.”

She said the package would extend the unemployment insurance that is set to expire at the end of December, and would have rent and home mortgage relief.

“We are seeing food insecurity and hunger,” Dingell said. “There are just so many issues right now. It’s not going to have everything we want. I know how desperately states and locals need aid.”

She said helping firefighters and teachers, and helping state and local governments distribute vaccines are issues at the forefront right now, and said she is reasonably sure funds to help distribute the vaccine will be prioritized.

Dingell said she hopes the package will also help small businesses purchase personal protective equipment.

She said President-elect Joe Biden’s priority is a national COVID plan.

“He is going to ask all of us to wear a mask for his first 100 days,” Dingell said. “That still remains the most effective thing that we can do to prevent the passing on of this.

“People are dying. The numbers are scary. Nationwide, every single state, except for Vermont, is at the highest risk level that they have been at since this pandemic began.”

She expressed concern that hospitals are at capacity.

“I didn’t know I was going to watch the first shipment (of vaccines) go out, and I just burst into tears, because it is hope for all of us,” Dingell said. “But we need to take it really seriously for the next few months.”

Loveluck said the arrival of vaccines in Michigan this week raise hopes for an end to the pandemic.

She said that while local communities did not see a significant spike after the Thanksgiving holiday, numbers are still high throughout Michigan.

“It is important to remember that a lot of virus is circulating, we have community spread, and risk of exposure is higher everywhere,” Loveluck said. “We have great prevention strategies that we know are effective, and we need to use all of those. We need to layer them.”

She said that means to continue to use facemasks, maintain social distance, practice frequent hand-washing and limit inter-person gatherings even as the vaccination process begins.

Loveluck said the availability of COVID-19 testing is also important, as is case investigation and contact tracing.

She said providing flu vaccination this fall was a huge priority, and this year they tripled the number of people who received flu vaccinations as compared to last year.

“That is a huge endeavor, especially when you think that most of those flu vaccination clinics had to be done outside, and in a way that was safe because of COVID-19,” Loveluck said.

She said it is not too late for anyone six months or older to get this season’s flu shot.

Loveluck said the initial priority population for vaccinations the week of Dec. 20 will include health care workers who provide direct care, people who will be vaccinating others and those who will help support the vaccination process.

“Stopping the pandemic will take all of these tools – handwashing, masks, social distancing and vaccines,” she said. “Taken together, these tools offer the best chance of getting our communities and schools and businesses back to work, and to what we consider pre-COVID normal.”

Loveluck said the strategies need to remain in use even as the vaccine becomes available.

“We know that we can’t let our guard down, and while there is reason to be optimistic for 2021 with the arrival of the COVID vaccine, all of these prevention efforts are critical to slowing the spread and helping communities recover from the pandemic,” she said.

Gilpin said we are at a fascinating point in time, at a juxtaposition between the staggering case numbers and the surge in hospitalization cases in southeast Michigan, with intensive care unit capacity being challenged.

“Our staff are exhausted,” he said. “I think it is important for people to have that perspective.

“We can accumulate stuff, we can accumulate PPEs, we can accumulate testing and we can even accumulate beds, and we can even build field hospitals on the lawn if we have to, but the one thing that we really can’t make more of is staff.”

Gilpin said a big part of his role as an infection prevention medical director has been to protect his staff, so that they can care for the community.

“We want to keep our hospitals open, we want to keep providing those services to our patients, because it is necessary,” he said. “So, that is the dark side of what we are experiencing right now – the rising cases and the health care challenges – but on the other side, there’s hope.”

Gilpin said the FDA authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which will be available for health care providers, signals what he hopes will be a turning point, a pivot, to getting us back to pre-COVID normal.

“If you miss all the things that you got to do in pre-COVID times, like having dinner with your extended family, or going to concerts, or going to sporting events, and you want to do those things again, I think a vaccine is our ticket out of here,” he said. “I think it is wrong to believe that this pandemic is just going to magically disappear without some intervention like a vaccine.”

Gilpin said continuing the preventative strategies is crucial, but said it will only get us so far.

“The vaccine is essential to getting us to that point of beyond this pandemic,” he said. “I have taken the vaccine, and I was one of the first recipients. I am a frontline health care worker, and I am an infectious disease physician, and I see COVID patients every day.”

Gilpin said he also is a leader, and his role is to be an ambassador for the vaccine for health care workers, to keep them safe.

“I want them to be pro-science, and I want them to trust that this vaccine is safe and that it works,” he said. “I also want to applaud the vaccine manufacturers and the scientists behind the vaccine, in what has probably been one of the more transparent vaccine development processes that I have ever seen.”

Gilpin said the vaccine developers have been incredibly good about sharing their data, and independent physicians have reviewed that data.

“You have many other scientists and physicians backing the safety and efficacy of these vaccines,” he said. “That is important in a time like now, when trust is at a premium.”