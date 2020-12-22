Man shot outside Fairlane Mall during robbery attempt

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – A man is in temporarily serious condition at a local hospital after he was shot during a robbery attempt at 5:50 p.m. Dec. 21 as he exited Fairlane Town Center.

Police Capt. Issa Shahin said the incident is under investigation and detectives are pursuing leads to find the gunman.

WDIV reported that the shooter escaped in a red Dodge Charger.

Police Chief Ronald Haddad reminded people to be vigilant and cautious.

“The Dearborn Police Department will aggressively investigate this brazen crime and utilize all available resources to bring those responsible to justice,” he said. “Reckless acts such as this endanger innocent lives and will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241, or to call Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 800-SPEAK-UP.