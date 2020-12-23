Henry Ford Village management company ranked No. 1 in J.D. Power study

DEARBORN — Life Care Services, which manages Henry Ford Village, ranked highest in customer satisfaction with independent senior living communities for two years in a row in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Senior Living Study.

Life Care Services, an LCS Company, achieved the highest score in all six study factors: resident activities, community staff, price paid for services received, resident apartment/living unit, community building and grounds, and dining. Life Care Services, the nation’s second-largest senior living operator, scored 855 on a 1,000-point scale, a full 77 index points above the second-highest performing independent senior living organization.

The study examines industry-level performance metrics of senior living providers, and highlights the best practices that are critical to customer satisfaction, advocacy, and loyalty. The study’s comprehensive view of the senior living resident experience provides an independent and objective measure of the overall satisfaction levels among U.S. customers. Henry Ford Village serves more than 800 residents and 400 team members.

“Life Care Services is privileged to serve nearly 40,000 seniors across the nation,” said Joel Nelson, president and CEO of LCS. “We are honored to be ranked highest in customer satisfaction with independent senior living communities for two years in a row by J.D. Power. This award represents the voice of our residents and is a testament to our commitment to serve the customer first and foremost.

J.D. Power surveyed 4,992 residents, or their decision-makers, living in an independent, assisted-living or memory care community within the previous three years.

For more information about Henry Ford Village go to https://henryfordvillage.com or call 313-584-5200.