Michigan native takes command of U.S. Navy submarine

By CAMERON STONER

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class

NORFOLK, Va. — A United States Naval Academy graduate and native of Trenton recently became commanding officer of the Virginia-class submarine USS John Warner (SSN 785), which is homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Cmdr. Ryan Heineman says he is eager to lead John Warner’s crew and solve challenges together. As commanding officer, Heineman will maintain the absolute authority and responsibility to ensure the safe handling of John Warner and the safety, well-being and efficiency of the crew.

“I look forward to the exceptional opportunity to be the commanding officer of USS John Warner,” Heineman said. “Like any ship, we will face challenges going forward and I’m eager for the chance to work through those with this high performing crew. I’m confident my experience and training by the Submarine Force prepared me to take on the responsibility of commanding officer. I could not be more excited to serve with this crew of dedicated sailors as we work toward deployment.”

Heineman continued by describing his favorite part of the Submarine Force; the people it consists of.

“I most enjoy working with high quality people every day,” Heineman said. “I look forward to showing up to work and working alongside others who work hard making themselves and those around them better.”

Heineman’s service is not the first in his family as his younger brother and father have also served in the U.S. military.

“My younger brother attended the United States Military Academy and served in the Army on active duty for about 10 years,” Heineman said. “He did multiple deployments to the middle east. My dad served in the Army for a couple of years in the Philippines.”

Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities: sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.

John Warner is the 12th Virginia-class attack submarine and the first ship to bear the name of Sen. John Warner. The submarine was built by the Electric Boat Division of General Dynamics Corp., Groton, Conn., and commissioned Aug. 1, 2015. The 377-foot ship has a crew complement of 15 officers and 117 enlisted sailors and displaces more than 7,800 tons of water.