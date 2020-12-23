Police Blotter 12-27-2020

Dearborn

Cash stolen from unlocked car

A thief ransacked an unlocked car between 3 and 6 a.m. Dec. 18 in the 3600 block of Heritage Parkway, taking $20 in rolled quarters from the glovebox.

The victim said no other items were missing from the vehicle. There were no nearby security cameras, and no suspects.

Catalytic converter stolen from SUV in Ford Rouge lot

An employee at the Ford Rouge truck plant, 3001 Miller Road, reported that the catalytic converter was stolen from his silver 2010 Ford Escape between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 18, while it was parked in an employee lot while he was at work.

The victim said he has heard anecdotal evidence of other catalytic converter thefts from the employee parking lot, and was unsure whether there were any surveillance cameras in the area.

Lincoln Park

Car, house keys stolen from unlocked vehicle

House and vehicle keys which were left overnight in an unlocked Dodge Avenger were stolen between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m. Dec. 17 from the 1900 block of College Avenue. There were no suspects.

Fraudulent liquor store charges made to woman’s debit card

A 38-year-old woman reported Dec. 17 that her credit union debit card was fraudulently used multiple times between Dec. 11 and 17 to make purchases from a liquor store on Tireman Avenue in Detroit. She said the debit card was never outside her possession, and she does not know how her account information might have been compromised. She was given a report number to document the fraud.

Melvindale

Taken to the mat by petty thief

A resident in a multi-residential housing unit in the 17000 block of Raupp Road filed a police report the evening of Dec. 13 to document the theft of his door mat from outside his residence.

The victim said he knows the mat is not an expensive item, but he was bothered that someone would steal from him. He vowed to hurt anyone he caught stealing from him in the future, and was counseled by the responding police officer of the ill-advised nature of such actions.

Vodka thief confronted

A vodka thief will be banned from Rite Aid, 4016 Oakwood Blvd., if he tries again to walk out of the store with Ciroc vodka concealed within his jacket.

The complainant, a store manager, showed police officers the surveillance footage of the man’s thwarted shoplifting.

The man, a white male in his 50s or 60s, wore a black knit cap, a black Detroit hoodie, an olive drab jacket and blue jeans.

When the man returned the vodka to the store employee, he exited the building, and drove away in a car parked at a nearby fast-food restaurant.

The manager was advised to call police officers the next time the man enters the store, so he could be advised that he was banned from the premises, and advised the manager not to approach the suspect.

Southgate

Porch pirate steals package with pricy footwear

A package containing a pair of black and red Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 athletic shoes was stolen Dec. 12 from outside an apartment door in the 16000 block of Lowell Street.

The victim said he received an email confirming the package delivery, but it was missing when he went to retrieve it. There were no suspects.

Vehicle burglarized at shopping center

A 2008 Ford F-150 was relieved of its contents the evening of Dec. 4 at Meijer, 16300 Fort Street, while the driver was shopping inside the store.

Stolen were two Garmin GPS units, valued at $200, a $60 rain coat, two $200 pairs of binoculars, a $60 bicycle carrier and a $50 bicycle helmet. There were no suspects.

Wyandotte

Terminated tenant becomes violent

A woman whose landlord told her Dec. 18 that he was terminating her lease agreement faces criminal charges after she tried to hit him with her vehicle and smashed his vehicle windshield by hurling a bottle at it.

Witnesses saw the angry tenant back her car rapidly in the direction of her landlord, who had to jump hastily out of the way to avoid injury.

Later, when the landlord was driving away from the rental unit, in the 1000 block of Garfield Street, the angry tenant passed his vehicle with hers, and shattered his windshield by throwing a bottle at it.

Woman arrested with stolen mail, credit cards and burglary tools

A 34-year-old Texas woman was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Dec. 20 after a resident reported that his Ring Doorbell system sent him surveillance footage of the woman going through the his mailbox in the 2000 block of 23rd Street.

Officers found the woman, and discovered stolen mail in her possession, along with stolen credit cards and burglary tools.

The woman faces multiple charges, including larceny of U.S. postal mail, possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen financial transaction devices.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said the resident did the right thing by contacting police officers without alerting the suspect, and, as a result, she was captured with the stolen items in her possession.