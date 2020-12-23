Taylor WinterfestDecember 23, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto Taylor Winterfest FacebookVisitors enjoy Christmas decorations on display during the 2020 Taylor Winterfest at Heritage Park, 12111 Pardee Road. The festival features interactive high-tech light shows; holiday displays; and characters throughout the Clan Lake area, Heritage Park Petting Farm and the Taylor Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Tickets for people 13 and older are $25, $15 for youth from ages 4 to 12, and free for children under 3 years old with discounted rates for Taylor residents. Winterfest, presented by the city of Taylor and Bluewater opened in November and ends Jan. 7. For more information about the festival go to www.taylorwinterfest.com.