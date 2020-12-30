AP native Sailor of the Year

AP native Sailor of the YearDecember 30, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentU.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik MelgarU.S. Navy Capt. Eric Anduze (left), commanding officer of USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), and Command Master Chief Michael Mashburn (right) present Legalman 1st Class Bryan Fox, from Allen Park the Senior Sailor of the Year award during a ceremony on the ship’s flight deck Dec. 25. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations.